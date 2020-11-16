Power III: Raising Kanan
- TV50 Cent Reacts To His New Song Going #1: "I'm Still 50 Cent"50 Cent's new theme song for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is the #1 most added song on urban radio.By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Readies "Power III: Raising Kanan" With First-Look At CastFans recently heard a snippet of "Part of the Game" courtesy of NLE Choppa.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent & NLE Choppa Connect On "Raising Kanan" Theme Song50 Cent and NLE Choppa have connected for the upcoming theme song to "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Teases Trailer For "Power II: Ghost" Mid-Season December PremiereTake a look at what you can expect from the second half of Season One.By Erika Marie