post to be
- NewsOmarion On Grammy Snub: "'Post To Be' Is One Of The Greatest R&B Collaborations Ever"Omarion thinks "Post To Be" deserved some awards.By Trevor Smith
- NewsOmarion Talks Writing "I'm Up" On FaceTime & Its Connection To "Post To Be"Omarion explains the songwriting process of "I'm Up," as well as its similarities to his hit single, "Post To Be".By Trevor Smith
- NewsJhene Aiko Speaks On "Groceries" Lyrics While Grocery ShoppingJhene Aiko speaks on her lyrics "eat the booty like groceries" while she's grocery shopping.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBTS Photos: Omarion, Chris Brown, & Jhene Aiko's "Post To Be" VideoPeep some behind the scenes photos of Omarion's upcoming video for "Post To Be".By Kevin Goddard