- MusicCity Girls Upgraded To "City Girls With A Passport" Ahead Of QC's Album DropYung Miami and Quavo are revving up for "Control The Streets Vol. 2."By Devin Ch
- MusicKylie Jenner Previews New Travis Scott While Flaunting "Kybrows"Kylie Jenner, the official Travis Scott plug. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reportedly Cancels On "Rolling Loud Australia" Last MinuteRae Sremmurd and Gunna are believed to be replacing Lil Uzi and Ski Mask on the January 27 card for "Rolling Loud Australia."By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Convinced Mattel To Produce "The Kim Kardashian Barbie"Kanye West lobbied with Mattel for hours and has one "KKW" prototype to show for it.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Posts Topless Selfie As Ex Faces Scrutiny For Public AssaultThe timing of Kourtney Kardashian's latest topless selfie is suspect to say the least. By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga's Hair Surgeon Sees Major Spike In Business Following Nicki Minaj RantDr. Craig Ziering's phone has been "ringing off the hook" since Nicki Minaj and Safaree's dispute on Twitter.By Aron A.
- MixtapesMexikoDro & Hugo Joe Link Up For "Hugo Dro" EPHugo Joe and MexikoDro arrive with "Hugo Dro."By Milca P.
- Music50 Cent Compares His Haters To Boys Going Through Puberty50 Cent is tired of haters chirping him on Instagram about his workout regimen.By Devin Ch
- NewsKing Louie Releases New "March Madness 2" Song "Lyin' Ass"King Louie drops off new song "Lyin Ass."By Aron A.