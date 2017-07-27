Players Tribune
- SportsKevin Durant Asked To Choose Between Warriors & Thunder FansKevin Durant couldn't help but make a joke.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Korver Explains His "White Privilege" & Racism In AmericaKorver wants to open a dialogue about race in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAllen Iverson Ranks Top-5 Rappers, Movies & All-Time NBA Starting 5“Here are some things about Allen Iverson that I want you to know, by Allen Iverson.”By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEarl Thomas To Seahawks: "Offer Me An Extension Or Trade Me"Earl Thomas issues ultimatum. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSteve Francis Writes About How He Went From Selling Crack To NBA StarSteve Francis has a story to tell.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWatch Isaiah Thomas React To The News That He’s Been Traded To CavaliersWatch the exact moment Isaiah Thomas found out he was traded from Boston to Cleveland.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentLamar Odom Opens Up About Drug Addiction In Player's Tribune Letter"I want to get high right now. But I know that I can’t."By Kyle Rooney