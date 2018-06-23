player option
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Inks Three-Year Extension Worth $186 Million: ReportGiannis and Dame's contract now align with the 2027-2028 season. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsDraymond Green Expected To Decline Player OptionGreen could be about to become a free agent.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Durant Declines Player Option, Becomes Free Agent: ReportDurant is in New York mulling over his options.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJimmy Butler Will be Aggressively Pursued By The Rockets: ReportButler will be one of the biggest free agents available.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJimmy Butler Interested In Joining LeBron James On Lakers: ReportJimmy Butler is looking at the front door; the outlook hasn't changed much.By Devin Ch
- SportsPacman Jones Tells Fellow NFLers "Figure Out Another Way" To ProtestPacman Jones disapproves of NFL players kneeling before the anthem.By Devin Ch
- SportsIndiana Pacers' President Has Mixed Feelings About Lance Stephenson's Departure"Sometimes he was the best player on our team and sometimes he was the best player on the other team."By Devin Ch
- Sports2018 NBA Free Agency: All The Major Deals On Day OneThe 2018 NBA Free Agent bonanza is well under way.By Devin Ch
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Punches In $27.9 Million Player Option With ThunderMelo will return to play for Oklahoma City Thunder next season.By Devin Ch