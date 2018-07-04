pitcher
- SportsStephen A. Smith Torn To Shreds After Xenophobic Shohei Ohtani RantMany are taking issue with what Stephen A. Smith had to say about Shohei Ohtani.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoe Musgrove Admits He Had To "Piss So Bad" During His Historic No-HitterPadres' Joe Musgrove said he "had to piss so bad" during his historic no-hitter, Friday, but superstition kept him from going.By Cole Blake
- SportsKlay Thompson Goes After MLB Player Who Refused To KneelKlay Thompson had time for San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMets' Noah Syndergaard Responds To Landlord Claiming He Won't Pay RentNoah Syndergaard sets the record straight regarding not paying rent for his new Manhattan apartment.By Cole Blake
- SportsIndians Pitcher Shane Bieber Mistaken For "Justin Bieber" On Topps Baseball Card"Is it too late to say sorry?" - Topps trading cards.By Devin Ch
- SportsLenny Dykstra Accused Of Hurling Racist Insults During 1986 World SeriesDykstra plans to sue Ron Darling for the claims.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCC Sabathia Will Retire At The End Of The 2019 Season: ReportThe pitcher is about to embark on his 19th season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsQuavo Throws A Perfect Curveball & We're Convinced He Can Do EverythingQuavo is a man of so many talents.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRays' Right Fielder Carlos Gomez Devastates A Helpless Gatorade CoolerCarlos Gomez is stuck in the biggest slump of his MLB career.By Devin Ch