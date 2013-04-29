pink slime
- MusicStyles P Reflects On Smoking Out With Mac Miller & Unreleased CollabStyles P looks back on his smoke session with Mac Miller & Curren$y and the unreleased "Pink Slime" collab that he's never actually heard. By Aron A.
- MusicPharrell Recalls Working With Mac Miller On "Pink Slime" EPThe legend of "Pink Slime" remains strong.By Noah C
- NewsEarthBump the full version of Mac Miller and Future's "Earth".By hnhh
- MixtapesMac Miller & Pharrell's "Pink Slime" To Drop In 2014Mac Miller promises that "Pink Slime" with Pharrell is coming this 2014.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMac Miller Updates On "Pink Slime," Talks "SDS" & New SoundMac Miller discusses his 'brand,' his new single "SDS," and whats up with his project with Pharrell, "Pink Slime."By Rose Lilah