Pick 6ix
- MusicFatal Shooting Occurred Outside Pick 6 Restaurant In Toronto1 man is dead after he was shot leaving Drake's Pick 6 restaurant in Toronto this weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Invites Houston Rockets To Dinner After Raptors WinIt was all love between Drake and the Rockets following their loss to the Raptors Friday night.By Trevor Smith
- MusicDrake's Vegetable Of Choice Is Broccoli, According To Pick 6ix ChefChef Antonio Park reveals which vegetable Drake enjoys on the regular. By Matt F
- MusicDrake & OVO Chubbs Launch Pick 6ix Restaurant In TorontoDrake embarks on a new Toronto business venture. By Aron A.