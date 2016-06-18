pharos
- MusicChildish Gambino's "Algorythm" Song Arrives On "Pharos" AR AppChildish Gambino continues to defy convention. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChildish Gambino Announces PHAROS Show That Promises New MusicDonald Glover breaks his Twitter silence for a good reason.By Chantilly Post
- NewsChildish Gambino To Debut "Pharos" Album Live In SeptemberThe mystery of Donald Glover's Pharos app is finally over. Users will soon be able to buy tickets to a three-concert event in Joshua Tree, during which a new Childish Gambino album will be presented. By Angus Walker
- NewsDonald Glover's "Pharos" App Rumored To Contain New Music & Tour DatesWhat does Donald Glover's mysterious "Pharos" app have in store? Fans and hackers have already hinted at some possibilities. By Angus Walker