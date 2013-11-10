performs
- Music6ix9ine Performs Nicki Minaj Collab "FEFE" At Romanian FestivalThe 26-year-old let Nicki's verse play in full for the massive crowd.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Performs “Venom” From Top Of Empire State Building On Jimmy KimmelFilmed using the Google Pixel 3 phone, watch Eminem perform “Venom” from atop the Empire State Building on Jimmy Kimmel Live.By Kevin Goddard
- TVNas Chops It Up With Stephen Colbert, Performs Spirited Rendition Of "Adam & Eve"Nasir Jones opened up to the once-satirical late night host.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Trolls Fans & Performs Rendition Of “Cinderella” From The Cheetah GirlsCardi B performs her rendition of "Cinderella" from The Cheetah Girls movie. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Performs Medley Of Hits At NBA All-Star WeekendWatch Travis Scott perform some of hits Friday night at Remy Martin's All-Star party.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDesiigner Performed At WWE's Paul Heyman's Son's Bar MitzvahCheck out footage of Desiigner performing "Panda" at Paul Heyman's kid's bar mitzvah.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTrina Performs At Keyshia Ka’oir’s Bachelorette PartyGucci Mane's fiance Keyshia Ka'oir reportedly paid Trina to come and perform at her bachelorette party this weekend in Vegas.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Performs At Wireless Festival; Gets BooedKanye West gets BOOED by the crowd at Wireless Festival after he launches into '20-minute rant' mid-performance.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Performs Medley Of Hits On Seth MeyersWatch Kanye West perform a medley of hits on Late Night With Seth Meyers.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsEminem Performs "Berzerk" & "Rap God" At MTV EMAsWatch Eminem Performs "Berzerk" & "Rap God" At MTV EMAsBy Rose Lilah