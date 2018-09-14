ped
- SportsHawks' John Collins Receives Massive Suspension For PED Use: ReportCollins had been having a nice start with the Hawks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiants' Golden Tate Handed 4-Game Suspension For Using "Fertility Drug"Golden Tate is confident his PED ban will be overturned upon his appeal.By Devin Ch
- SportsJoe Rogan On T.J. Dillishaw's Positive Drug Test: "It Just Taints His Legacy"Rogan spoke about Dillashaw on his podcast.By Alexander Cole
- SportsT.J. Dillishaw Admits To Cheating: "I Got To Man Up To What I Did"Dillashaw offered an apology for his recent scandal.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJulian Edelman Speaks Out About PED SuspensionEdelman has had a rollercoaster of a year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChargers DT Corey Liuget Sues Trainer For $15M After Positive PED TestLiuget claims his former trainer injected him a banned substance, without his knowledge.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCanelo Strips Gennady Golovkin's Middleweight Belts: Twitter ExplodesThe Canelo-GGG rematch aroused lots of debate, on the Internet and in barbershops.By Devin Ch
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Says Manny Pacquiao Rematch Coming In 2018Would a Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch entice you to watch?By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Training For 1st Round KO In Gennady Golovkin RematchCanelo Alvarez stirs the pot ahead of his rematch with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday.By Devin Ch