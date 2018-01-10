pay gap
- MoviesKirsten Dunst Says She Would Reprise Her "Spider-Man" Role If Given The OpportunityDunst said she would "never say no" to the opportunity to play MJ. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsMegan Rapinoe Criticizes Draymond Green's Take On The Pay Gap For Women's SportsMegan Rapinoe called out Draymond Green on Twitter for his take on the pay gap between men's and women's sports.By Cole Blake
- SportsDraymond Green Speaks On Pay Gap Between Men's & Women's SportsDraymond Green spoke about the pay gap between men's and women's sports, saying that women's basketball needs to become a "global game."By Cole Blake
- SportsBreanna Stewart Injury Ignites NBA & WNBA Pay Gap DebateSome fans are upset that Stewart has to play in two leagues.By Alexander Cole
- LifeNike Facing $850K Lawsuit Over Alleged Racial DiscriminationThe lawsuit is coming from a former employee.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWNBA All-Star Cappie Poindexter: "Pay Me What I Deserve"The WNBA star contests the gendered pay gap in basketball.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentMark Wahlberg's Pay Staggering Compared To Michelle Williams For ReshootWahlberg earned nearly 1500 times what Williams was paid. By David Saric