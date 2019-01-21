Patriots vs Rams
- SportsSuper Bowl LIII: Top 10 Prop Bets To Gamble On This SundayCheck out 10 of the many prop bets people will be gambling on this Sunday.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRams' Brandin Cooks Pays For Team Custodian & Son To Attend Super Bowl"He keeps our locker room in tip-top shape. He has such a special soul."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRob Gronkowski Uncertain If Super Bowl LIII Will Be His Final GameCheck out Gronk's thoughts about retirement, #69 & more.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEight Most Amazing Catches In Super Bowl HistoryRelive some of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSuper Bowl LIII MVP Odds Revealed: Who's Your Money On?Brady odds on favorite to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCBS Nixes Pro-Marijuana Super Bowl CommercialCBS not accepting any weed-related advertisements.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTom Brady On Going To His 9th Super Bowl: “Un-F*cking-Believable, Bro”Brady headed to ninth Super Bowl, more than any other NFL franchise has in their history.By Kyle Rooney