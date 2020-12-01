Part of the Game
- MusicNLE Choppa Talks Working With 50 Cent: "It Was Beautiful"NLE Choppa explains that he needed to "step up" when 50 Cent called him to work on "Part Of The Game." By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Reacts To His New Song Going #1: "I'm Still 50 Cent"50 Cent's new theme song for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is the #1 most added song on urban radio.By Alex Zidel
- News50 Cent, NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez Team Up On "Part Of The Game" Visual50 Cent's theme song for "Power Book III: Raising KANAN" now has a music video.By Alexander Cole
- TV50 Cent Readies "Power III: Raising Kanan" With First-Look At CastFans recently heard a snippet of "Part of the Game" courtesy of NLE Choppa.By Erika Marie