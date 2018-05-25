Oxnard Ventura
- Music VideosAnderson .Paak & Kendrick Lamar's "Tints" Video Features Dr. Dre AppearanceAnderson .Paak & Kendrick Lamar's "Tints" is an Apple Music exclusive.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAnderson .Paak's New Album Is Done, Dr. Dre AnnouncesAnderson .Paak's new album is on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicAnderson .Paak Kicks Off The "Bubblin' Challenge"Anderson .Paak hopes to go viral off his "Bubblin'" choreography campaign. By Devin Ch
- MusicAnderson .Paak's "Bubblin' Remix" Gets A Kaytranada RetouchThe Busta Rhymes assisted-remix premiered on BBC Radio 1.By Devin Ch
- NewsAnderson .Paak Has Busta Rhymes Hit A Speedy Flow On "Bubblin (Remix)"Anderson .Paak releases the previously teased Busta Rhymes "Bubblin" remix.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre Has Officially Started Mixing Anderson .Paak's New AlbumWhen it comes to mixing Anderson .Paak's new album, it's all in a day's work for Dr. Dre. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAnderson .Paak Hints At August Album Release, Announces New Tour DatesAnderson .Paak's new music will have to wait until he gets back from tour.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDid A Faded Dr. Dre Just Reveal Anderson .Paak's Album Title?Dr. Dre comes through with a surprise namedrop on Anderson .Paak's livestream. By Mitch Findlay