Oxford High School
- CrimeOxford High Shooter's Parents Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter: ReportJames and Jennifer Crumbley allegedly gifted their son with a firearm, were warned of potential dangers, and texted him during the shooting.By Erika Marie
- CrimeOxford High Shooter Identified As 15-Year-Old Ethan Crumbley: ReportHe has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism in connection with the Michigan school shooting that occurred this week.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTeen Shooter Kills 3, Injures 8 At Oxford High School In Michigan: ReportThe fatalities included two girls, 14 and 17, as well as a 16-year-old boy. A teacher is among those recovering from injuries.By Erika Marie