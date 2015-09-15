owes
- EntertainmentTamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Refuses To Pay $385K Debt: ReportVince Herbert is refusing to pay his $380K debt or even show up to court about it.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAmerican Express Reportedly Sues Lauryn Hill For Nearly $400K In Unpaid Credit Card DebtLauryn Hill has a hefty bill due. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAzealia Banks Hit With Lawsuit Over Her $130k In Unpaid DebtAzealia Banks is getting sued.By Matt F
- MusicTyga’s Company Reportedly Still Owes Injured Fan $235K From Old LawsuitTyga's company still hasn't paid an injured fan her lawsuit two years later.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsT.I. Reportedly Owes The IRS A Ton Of MoneyT.I. was reportedly hit with another tax lien by the IRS recently, making it his third in the past year.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLil Wayne Loses Private Jet Lawsuit; Owes $2 MillionLil Wayne has to fork over two million dollars for unpaid payments on a private jet.By Kevin Goddard