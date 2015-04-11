overly dedicated
- NewsKendrick Lamar Wanted His Respect On "The Heart Pt. 2"Revisit Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart pt. 2" off of "Overly Dedicated." By Aron A.
- NewsKendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q Put Pressure On The Game On "Michael Jordan"Kendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q had the unapologetic swag of Michael Jordan on their collaboration on "Overly Dedicated."By Aron A.
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar Might Just Be The Best Rapper AliveYou know, he might just be. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q Snatched Your Girl On "Michael Jordan"Bringing back some throwback TDE for this fine Thursday.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 25 Kendrick Lamar Songs of All TimeThe essential songs from the best album artist of our time.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "The Heart" Series: RevisitedListen to all four installments of Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart" series.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKendrick Lamar Sued For Sample Used On His 2009 Self-Titled EPKendrick Lamar is being accused of sampling a Bill Withers song without permission on a track off the "Kendrick Lamar EP." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentTop Five Jhene Aiko FeaturesHere's a look at Jhene Aiko's top five features with some of today's biggest rappers. By Carl Lamarre