Overbrook Entertainment
Pop Culture
Will Smith, Richard Williams, Warner Bros. Sued Over "King Richard" Tennis Biopic
Will Smith is set to star in a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams' dad Richard Williams, but a company has filed a lawsuit against the production.
By
Erika Marie
Jun 24, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE