Ottopsy
- Original ContentTop 9 Hip-Hop & R&B EPs Of 2018 So FarWe ranked our favorite EPs of 2018 so far.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- StreetwearChief Keef, Chinatown Market & WeBuyGold Link Up For Limited Edition MerchChief Keef wants you repping his project in more ways than one.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Chief Keef Over Billboard SuccessesTekashi 6ix9ine continues his offensive against Chief Keef.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsListen To Chief Keef's "I Need More" SongListen to Chief Keef's "I Need More," off his newly-released "Ottopsy" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Chief Keef's "Ottopsy" ProjectChief Keef drops off a new 5-song EP called "Ottopsy," featuring Tadoe.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChief Keef Dropping Surprise "Ottopsy" EP At MidnightNew music from Chief Keef is on the way. By Matthew Parizot