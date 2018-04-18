option
- SportsJaguars Decline Star Running Back Leonard Fournette's 5th-Year OptionThe Jaguars appear to be moving on from running-back Leonard Fournette after declining his fifth-year contract option.By Cole Blake
- SportsJonas Valanciunas Strikes Three-year, $45 Million Agreement With Memphis GrizzliesAccording to Woj, Valanciunas is set to return with the Grizzlies on a three-year deal.By Devin Ch
- SportsESPN's Jeff Van Gundy Suggests Trading LeBron James Is Lakers' Best OptionESPN's Lakers' broadcast was ripe with conspiracy.By Devin Ch
- SportsBrandon Marshall Is Still Open To Signing With Denver BroncosMarshall still loves the city of Denver.By Alexander Cole
- LifeNetflix Testing $4 Mobile-Only Subscription Plan "In Foreign Markets"The Global takeover of Netflix is being strategized.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBrazzers Taps Stormy Daniels To Introduce Verge Payment OptionPorn companies are now diversifying how a viewer can purchase their content. By David Saric