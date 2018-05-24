Optimus Prime
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 “Transformers” Sample Surfaces With $17K Price TagThe Air Jordan 5 "Transformers" sample, built just like Mark Wahlberg's exclusive, can be yours today for $17,010.ByKyle Rooney7.0K Views
- LifeG-Shock x Transformers Optimus Prime Watch UnveiledLimited edition "Optimus Prime" G-Shock coming soon.ByKyle Rooney13.3K Views
- Entertainment"Bumblebee" Trailer Reveals First Look At Retro Optimus Prime & Hints At PlotThis may be a good look for the "Transformers" franchise. ByKarlton Jahmal2.7K Views
- Entertainment"Transformers" Sequel Dropped From Paramount Movie Schedule"Transformers" fatigue has set in. ByKarlton Jahmal2.7K Views