One On One With Keyshia Cole
- BeefJackie Long Addresses Accusations That He Owes 50 Cent MoneyJackie Long became a target of 50 Cent last year when the rapper accused him of owing him $250K over an unpaid loan. Jackie disagreed.By Erika Marie
- TVK. Michelle Accused Of Being "Obsessed" With Keyshia ColeK. Michelle's "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" foes Zellswag and Paris Phillips are starting a rumor that the singer can't get enough of Keyshia Cole.By Erika Marie
- TVTami Roman Isn't Close With Shaunie O'Neal, Calls Evelyn Lozada "Demon Seed"The reality star talked about life before, and after, her long-running stint on "Basketball Wives."By Erika Marie
- TVKel Mitchell & Kenan Thompson Auditioned For Same "SNL" SpotKel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson may have been up for the same position, but they supported each other through it all.By Erika Marie
- TVAmber Rose Head Tattoos Were Inspired By Kobe Bryant's DeathAmber Rose revealed that she's wanted this tattoo for quite some time and Kobe's death motivated her to finally get it.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsYBN Almighty Jay Reveals Draya Michele Crush, Talks Exes Blac Chyna & Dream DollSmooth operator.By Erika Marie
- TVJaleel White Recalls Prince Booting Him Out Of His Table At A Keyshia Cole ConcertThe music icon had a waitress do his dirty work.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Says It Was "Hurtful" O.T. Genasis Didn't Contact Her Before RemixShe claims that's just artist protocol.By Erika Marie