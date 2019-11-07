One of the Best Yet
- MusicDJ Premier Shares Unreleased Guru FreestyleDJ Premier is still holding it down for his brother, Guru. By Dominiq R.
- SongsMethod Man & Redman Team Up To Remix Gang Starr's "Bad Name"Meth and Red hold it down alongside the late, great Guru. By Dominiq R.
- MusicDJ Premier Explains Why Kendrick Lamar, Drake Didn't Make Gang Starr AlbumDrake, Kendrick Lamar, Yassin Bey, and Nas were all on DJ Premier's line. By Aron A.
- MusicTalib Kweli Confirms Black Star & Madlib's Joint Album Is FinishedThey're just working out details of the release.By Erika Marie