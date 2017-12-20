offended
- Pop CultureCardi B Shares Her Thoughts On Mass Shootings After Uvalde TragedyCardi B's comments have landed her in hot water with some followers.ByHayley Hynes2.5K Views
- MusicKanye West's New York "Sunday Service" Led To Mass WalkoutsSome regular churchgoers weren't a fan of Kanye's service.ByAlexander Cole45.8K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Rekindles The Fire: "I Can’t Wait To See Famous Dex"Big Draco refreshes the page on his feud with Famous Dexter.ByDevin Ch3.5K Views
- MusicLil Pump Catches Heat For Mocking Asians, Rapping "Ching Chong"Lil Pump has officially followed in the footsteps of one Rosie O'Donnell. ByMitch Findlay6.3K Views
- MusicMeek Mill, Young Thug, & 21 Savage Move As A UnitThe "Offended" trio reunites. ByMitch Findlay36.4K Views
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Mocked For "Pretending To Like Black Womens" In "Creed II"Some factions of Black Twitter are still angry.ByZaynab43.6K Views
- MusicAretha Franklin's Eulogy Was Offensive & "Distasteful" According To FamilyThe Pastor said "black lives do not matter" during the eulogy.ByZaynab2.6K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks' Full Appearance On "Wild N' Out" Has ArrivedAzealia Banks' oft-discussed appearance on Nick Cannon's "Wild N' Out" has surfaced in full.ByMitch Findlay21.0K Views
- EntertainmentPetition To Rehire "Guardians Of The Galaxy" Director James Gunn Exceeds 190k SignaturesFans aren't happy with Disney's decision. ByKarlton Jahmal2.5K Views
- EntertainmentTrevor Noah Slammed By Australians After Old Aborigine Joke Surfaces OnlineAn old joke has Noah in the crosshairs. ByKarlton Jahmal4.4K Views
- SportsMarvin Bagley Offended By DeAndre Ayton's Brash NBA Draft PredictionMarvin Bagley III believes he has the goods to go No 1.ByDevin Ch2.8K Views
- EntertainmentLorde Apologizes For Mocking Whitney Houston's DeathLorde claims it was just a "poorly chosen quote."ByKarlton Jahmal3.8K Views
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Wants Olivia Munn To Get Over His Louis C.K. JokesDave Chappelle doesn't have sympathy for those offended by his jokes. ByMatt F72.8K Views
- ReviewsEminem "Revival" ReviewHow does Eminem's "Revival" fare within his discography? ByMitch Findlay63.5K Views