odd future carnival
- BeefHodgy Beats & Tyler, The Creator Squash The BeefThe Odd Future boys are back on good terms.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTyler, The Creator Cries During N.E.R.D, Rick Ross, ScHoolboy Q & More Perform At Odd Future CarnivalThe 2014 Odd Future Carnival featured performances from Pharrell, Rick Ross, Schoolboy Q, Mac Miller, and the rest of the OF crew.By Trevor Smith
- NewsOdd Future Carnival Re-CapWatch Odd Future Carnival Re-CapBy Rose Lilah
- NewsTyler, The Creator Writes Gushing Letter About "Camp Flog Gnaw" & Performance With Kanye WestTyler, The Creator has written an extensive and extremely enthusiastic letter, detailing the success of the Odd Future carnival.By Trevor Smith