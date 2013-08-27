nwts
- Original ContentVote: What's Your Favorite Drake Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDrake Performs "Hold On, We're Going Home" & "From Time" On SNLWatch Drake Performs "Hold On, We're Going Home" & "From Time" On SNLBy hnhh
- NewsWorst Behavior (Eric Dingus Remix)Bump Eric Dingus' remix of Drake's "Worst Behavior".By hnhh
- NewsTrophies [Rough Cut]Drake and Hit-Boy's highly anticipated track "Trophies" has arrived.By hnhh
- NewsDrake & J. Cole Attend Private Beyonce Party In BrooklynWatch Drake Attends Private Beyonce Party In BrooklynBy hnhh
- NewsDrake Reportedly Featured On Future's "Sh!t" Remix Dropping Soon [Update: It's Official]Drake may appear on the remix of Future's street banger, "Sh!t".By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentDrake's Most 90s MomentsA look at Drake's various tributes to the 90s, through music, video, and--of course--sweaters.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Previews "Worst Behavior" Video In New OrleansWatch Previews "Worst Behavior" Video In New OrleansBy hnhh
- MusicDrake Has Recorded A New Track With His DadDrake has collaborated with his father on a new song. By hnhh
- NewsDrake Feat. DJ Franzen "Nothing Was The Same Party In Vegas" VideoWatch Drake Feat. DJ Franzen "Nothing Was The Same Party In Vegas" VideoBy hnhh
- Original ContentOrigins: Drake's "Nothing Was The Same"A closer look into Drake's "Nothing Was The Same"By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Speaks On The "Number One Spot" & Abandoned Aaliyah ProjectDrake speaks on the scrapped Aaliyah album he worked on, the "number one spot" and more with Elliott Wilson.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsDrake's CRWN Interview Ep. 1: NWTS, Rivals & IdolsWatch Drake - Drake's CRWN Interview Ep. 1: NWTS, Rivals & Idols" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsDrake Says Kendrick Probably Won't Get Features From Those Named On "Control", Himself IncludedDrake speaks on his relationship with Nicki Minaj, the many memes he's inspired, as well as Kendrick Lamar's "Control" verse.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Reveals "Nothing Was The Same" Tracklist [Update: Jhene Aiko Feature Confirmed]Drake has revealed the tracklist and features for "Nothing was The Same"By Trevor Smith
- NewsStarted From The Bottom (Remix)Bump DJ Skee's new remix of Drake's "Started From The Bottom", featuring none other than RiFF RAFF.By hnhh
- NewsDrake Covers Billboard Magazine, And His Father Will Be Featured On "Nothing Was The Same"Drizzy's conquest continues... By hnhh
- NewsDrake Explains "Nothing Was The Same" Cover ArtDrake explains the intention behind his "Nothing Was The Same" album art.By Trevor Smith