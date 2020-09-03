nuski
6ix9ine Taunts Lil Durk Again: "Nuski & Von Died For This?"
6ix9ine disses Lil Durk, his deceased cousin Nuski, and the late King Von in his most recent comment.
Alex Zidel
Dec 30, 2020
6ix9ine Disrespects Lil Durk For Not Dropping An Album
6ix9ine's feud with Lil Durk continues.
Alexander Cole
Sep 03, 2020
