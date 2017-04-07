Nupac
- NewsOn My BirthdayTroy Ave drops a new single. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTroy Ave "Never Switch" VideoCheck out Troy Ave's new video for "Never Switch" off his "Nupac" album.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosTroy Ave "I Ain't Mad At Cha" VideoTroy Ave takes a trip to the beach. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTroy Ave Dropping Another MixtapeTroy Ave to release new mixtape "Style 4 Free."By Jonathan Carey
- Music VideosTroy Ave "Press Spray" VideoTroy takes aim at his enemies in "Press Spray." By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentTroy Ave Mocks Joe Budden, Drops Video Of Wifey Licking His FaceJoe Budden went after Troy Ave and got roasted.By hnhh
- MusicTroy Ave Denies Saying TDE Wanted To Sign HimTroy Ave claims certain media twisted his words and spread fake news about TDE wanting to sign him.By hnhh
- MusicTop Dawg On TDE Almost Signing Troy Ave: "Fake News"Top Dawg confirms that Troy Ave's connection with TDE was all a lie. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTroy Ave Goes At Joe Budden On "Press Spray"Troy Ave takes aim at battle fiend Joe Budden with "Press Spray." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTroy Ave Planned To Sign To TDE While In JailTroy Ave claims he contemplated signing to Top Dawg Entertainment after Kendrick Lamar reached out to him.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsNupacOut now, stream/download Troy Ave's new street album "Nupac."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsI Ain't Mad At ChaTroy Ave releases a new single called "I Aint Mad At Cha" off his upcoming "Nupac" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTroy Ave Announces New Street Album "Nupac"#Nupac drops next Friday.By Kevin Goddard