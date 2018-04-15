non-consensual
- RelationshipsBad Bunny's Ex-Girlfriend Hits Him With $40M Lawsuit For Non-Consensually Using Her Voice Memo In His MusicThe Puerto Rican rapper used a recording of Carliz de la Cruz Hernández saying his stage name in several songs.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKubrat Pulev Suspended After Kissing Female Reporter Without ConsentPulev is in deep deep trouble.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly Is Emotional & Explosive In Gayle King Interview: "Y'all Killing Me!"R. Kelly yells and cries during an interview with Gayle King.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNelly Reaches Settlement With Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape: ReportNelly is officially off the hook in his rape case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAzealia Banks Alleges Sexual Assault On InstagramAzealia Banks posts alarming account of a non-consensual sexual experience.By Devin Ch