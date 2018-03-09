nods
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "?" Wins Top R&B Album At 2019 Billboard Music AwardsThe late rapper's album was up against project's from The Weeknd, Ella Mai, Khalid, and H.E.R.By Aron A.
- MusicBillboard Music Awards 2019: List Of WinnersPost Malone, Cardi B, and Drake lead with the most nominations.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Reacts To Golden Globes Snub Of 'Sorry To Bother You' MovieThe director was hit with disappointment.By Zaynab
- MusicFull List Of Latin Grammy Nominations: J Balvin Rules SupremeBalvin walks away with the most nods. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B, Migos & More Nominated For Billboard Music AwardsKendrick Lamar ties Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars for most nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicMariah Carey Says She's Been "Screwed" Out Of Grammys, Calls Her Current Wins "Cute"Mariah Carey doesn't care about her Grammy snubs. By Chantilly Post