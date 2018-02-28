nobel peace prize
- PoliticsTrump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Norwegian MPA Norwegian lawmaker said Trump should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. By Aron A.
- SocietyKofi Annan, Nobel Peace Prize Winner & First Black African U.N. Leader, Passes AwayAnnan is a legend and an inspiration. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRae Sremmurd Want A Nobel Peace Prize For Making "Black Beatles"Rae Sremmurd want to be the first rappers to win a Nobel Prize.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyDonald Trump Should Win The Nobel Peace Prize According To South Korea's PresidentSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-In believes Trump deserves the credit for the Korean peace accord. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyDonald Trumps's Nobel Peace Prize Under Investigation For Being FakeWho would have thought the Nobel Peace Prize could be scammed. By Chantilly Post