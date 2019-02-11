no bystanders
- MusicTM88 Reveals Three 6 Mafia Took Most Of The Publishing From "No Bystanders"TM88, who produced Travis Scott's "No Bystanders," says Three 6 Mafia took the majority of the publishing from the song. By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott & DJ Paul "No Bystanders" Lawsuit Encounters Last-Minute DelayDJ Paul is ensuring everyone gets their due credit. By Noah C
- MusicTravis Scott & DJ Paul Settle $20 Mil "No Bystanders" LawsuitBut the exact payout has not been established yet. By Noah C
- MusicTravis Scott Sued By DJ Paul Over "No Bystanders" Hook: ReportTravis Scott's accused of ripping off Three 6 Mafia's "Tear Da Club Up" for "Astroworld."By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Performs "Stop Trying To Be God" & "No Bystanders" At 2019 GrammysTravis Scott serves up a rowdy "Astroworld" medley from a cage.By Aron A.