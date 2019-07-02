Nike Air Max 1 Betsy Ross
- SneakersNike CEO Mark Parker Divulges On Why They Pulled Betsy Ross ShoeColin Kaepernick was at the center of this controversy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOJ Simpson Questions Colin Kaepernick's Nike "Betsy Ross" Stance: WatchSimpson addressed Kaepernick from the golf course.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Stocks Soar After Air Max 1 "Betsy Ross" ControversySometimes controversy is a good thing.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike's "Betsy Ross" Air Max 1 Receives $15,000 Bid On eBaySome people are obsessed with this shoe.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 "Betsy Ross" Sneaker Selling For Thousands Amid Controversy"4th of July" Air Max 1s highly coveted after Nike scraps the release. By Kyle Rooney