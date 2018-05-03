night
- MusicKid Cudi Dedicates "Pursuit Of Happiness" To Nipsey Hussle & Mac Miller At CoachellaWatch Kid Cudi's stirring performance at Coachella last night.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Questions Teammates' Urgency, As Lakers Plummet In StandingsThe Lakers lost to the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Admits How Much Nightly Sex She's Been HavingNicki Minaj shed the details on her sex life.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Vigil To Be Held Tuesday In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania"Blue Slide Park" comes full circle.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Merch Available Now For 24 HoursThe first drop from Travis Scott's "Astroworld" merch has arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Delays Major Announcement After Cancelling "Ellen" AppearanceNicki Minaj was forced to cancel due to "Doctor's Orders."By Devin Ch
- MusicMemphis Bleek Details Falling Out With Kanye WestMemphis Bleek opens up about a vague encounter in "Vegas."By Devin Ch