Nick Minaj
- MusicLatto Is "Still Learning" How To Deal With Industry Double Standard, Loves Nicki MinajWhile on "Yo! MTV Raps," she also mentioned her dad's love for Eve. "That boy is a Ruff Ryder!" she joked.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Speaks On Erica Banks: "You Can't Feed Into Negative Energy"Banks claimed Nicki Minaj "entertains girls who really can't rap," and Hip Hop fans speculated she was speaking on Leray's collab with the Rap icon.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B Posts Sneak Peek At Baby Boy & Somehow That Upsets Her CriticsShe was left defending herself against naysayers once again as they attempted to create false narratives over her sharing her son's photos.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Defends Music, Marriage, & Motherhood Against Social Media HatersHer recent "XXL" cover feature ruffled a few feathers so Cardi stood her ground against her never-ending critics.By Erika Marie
- MusicRubi Rose Flubs Nicki Minaj Lyrics & The Barbz Let Her Have ItThe rapper took it all in stride and laughed off the critics.By Erika Marie
- Gram6ix9ine Declares Himself Unstoppable, Calls Out Ebro Darden & TT Torrez6ix9ine celebrates "Trollz" going No. 1 by declaring himself unstoppable and sharing that Ebro Darden and TT Torrez wouldn't play his music.By Erika Marie