NFL anthem protest
- SportsArian Foster Debates Tomi Lahren About NFL Anthem Protests: WatchFoster feels like the NFL needs to be more consistent with their thinking.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Gates Invokes God, Says Colin Kaepernick "Should Have Stood Palms Up”Kevin Gates invokes "his imperial majesty" God, in his Colin Kaepernick hot take.By Devin Ch
- SportsBig Sean's "Colin Kaepernick" Lyric Pulled From "Madden 19" Soundtrack"Colin Kaepernick" has become a statement in it of itself.By Devin Ch
- SportsColin Kaepernick: "No Comment" After NFL Anthem ProtestsKaepernick declines to comment on yesterday's anthem protests.By Kyle Rooney