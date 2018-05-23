next gen
- GamingPlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X Post-Christmas Restock: Where To Find ThemThe next-gen restock we all need. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsNBA 2K21 Next-Gen Gameplay Trailer: Steph Curry Sinks A Buzzer-BeaterLuka Doncic matches up with Steph Curry in the first next-gen console gameplay trailer for NBA 2K21.By Alex Zidel
- GamingXbox Begins Games Showcase With Massive Halo Infinite RevealXbox revealed a massive chunk of gameplay from Halo Infinite, Thursday.By Cole Blake
- Gaming"Assassin’s Creed Valhalla" Shares Epic Viking Gameplay & Battle FootageNorse combat gets brutal. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingPlayStation 5 Box Art Design Revealed By SonyMinimal changes.By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingXbox Boss On Impact Of COVID-19 On Next-Gen Consoles & Game ReleasesThe head of Xbox discusses how the outbreak of COVID-19 will impact upcoming releases and next-gen consoles.By Cole Blake
- GamingPlaystation 5's Minimalist New Logo Officially Unveiled By SonyIf it ain't broke. By Mitch Findlay
- GamingAnalyst Predicts Nintendo Switch Pro To Arrive Later This YearThe Nintendo Switch Pro could arrive this year.By Cole Blake
- GamingRumor: Xbox Series X Will Be 30% More Powerful Than PlayStation 5The console wars are heating up.By Cole Blake
- GamingReport: A Cheaper, Disc-Less Next-Gen Xbox Is Still In DevelopmentThere might be multiple versions of the next-gen Xbox.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentXbox Scarlett & PlayStation 5 Are A "Major Leap" Says UbisoftThe future is bright. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Halo Infinite" Reportedly Releasing Holiday 2020Master Chief returns. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingSony & Microsoft Announce Gaming Partnership: ReportAre the console wars over?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPlayStation 5 Launch Is Still At Least A Year Away According To SonyWill it be worth the wait?By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingSony Officially Confirms PlayStation 4 Follow Up SystemPlayStation 5 is getting closer. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSony CEO Claims "PS4 Is Entering Final Phase Of Its Life Cycle"The end is near for PlayStation 4.By Karlton Jahmal