new eps
- MusicProblem, Jay Rock, & A Mystery Guest Have A Single DroppingProblem reveals that he'll be joined by Jay Rock and a mystery guest on his new single "Nothin." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWifisfuneral Opens Up His New EP With "Alone As A Facetat"Wifisfuneral goes for lo-fi vibes on "Alone As A Facetat."By Alex Zidel
- NewsWifisfuneral Has One Request On "Leave Me The F*ck Alone"Wifisfuneral drops a new 4-song EP.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBrent Faiyaz' "Lost" Tells A Resonant StoryThe Baltimore singer returns with a brand new EP.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKhalid Fails To Disappoint On New "Suncity" Song "Vertigo"Khalid's "Vertigo" is one of the best songs from "Suncity."By Alex Zidel
- NewsEli Sostre Returns With Brand New EP "WORLD-WILD"Eli Sostre is back at it with his new EP.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug "On The Rvn" Officially Updated With T-Shyne; Offset Still MissingYoung Thug stayed true to (half) his promise.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug Calls On 6LACK For "On The Rvn" Standout "Climax"Young Thug goes in over a Shiloh Dynasty sample on "Climax."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoungBoy Never Broke Again's "4Loyalty" EP Puts Quando Rondo In The SpotlightYoungBoy Never Broke Again is not slowing down for anybody.By Alex Zidel
- NewsStream Childish Gambino's "Summer Pack" EPChildish Gambino came through in a major way this morning.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill On DJ Akademiks: "This Like A Mumble Rapper Promo Page"Meek Mill won't let his work be discredited by DJ Akademiks.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Jordan's "Slicey" Includes Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna, & MoreYoung Jordan recruits some familiar faces for his new EP.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSoloSam Pours His Soul Out For Chicago On "ITIS" EPSoloSam puts out an impressive body of work with the fresh "ITIS."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop 9 Hip-Hop & R&B EPs Of 2018 So FarWe ranked our favorite EPs of 2018 so far.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsJuice WRLD & Kill.Zero Team Up On "KILL's WRLD" EPJuice WRLD continues his world reign with three new songs.By Alex Zidel
- NewsUnoTheActivist Comes Through With "Limbus Part 1" EPUnoTheActivist lets the fans eat with a new three-song EP.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God Surprises Everybody With New EP Including "Giggle"Ski Mask lets loose a booming, loud introduction to his unexpected new EP.By Alex Zidel
- NewsG-Eazy Stacks His Money With RJ & Jay Ant On "Over Me"Young Gerald comes through in the final track on his birthday EP.By Alex Zidel
- News6 Dogs & Danny Wolf Team Up For "6 Wolves" EP6 Dogs and Danny Wolf come through with a collaborative EP.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDesiigner Talks "L.O.D.," "God's Plan" Remix & G.O.O.D. MusicDesiigner is as hyped as ever about his new EP "L.O.D."By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesLil Baby's "4 Pockets" EP Features Gunna & Southside ProductionLil Baby formally releases "4 Pockets." By Alex Zidel
- News$uicideBoy$ Return With Five New Chapters Of The "Kill Yourself" SagaThe Boy$ are back in town. By Mitch Findlay