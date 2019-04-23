new birth missionary baptist church
- MusicKanye West Set To Speak At Joel Osteen's Church This Weekend: ReportIf the report is true, it won't be a Sunday Service, but a discussion about the rapper's newfound faith.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West's Politics Called Out By Pastor Who Held Sunday Service At His ChurchPastor Jamal Bryant wasn't finished criticizing the rapper's political views.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West's Donation To Atlanta Church Rejected Over Rapper's Support Of TrumpThey gave him a platform for Sunday Service, but they decided they didn't want his money.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureT.I. Felt "Exploited" By Church During Kanye's Sunday Service, Pastor RespondsHe felt like they were coming for his wallet.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. & Scrapp DeLeon Help Church To Bail Out 23 Non-Violent OffendersThey helped raise $140,000 for the church's Bail Out Program.By Erika Marie