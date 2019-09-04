netflix top boy
- TVDrake Confirms Netflix's “Top Boy” To Return For A Second Season“We Baaaaaack” - Drake. ByKevin Goddard2.5K Views
- TVDrake Finally Confirms Netflix "Top Boy" Season 4 Will Arrive In 2020Season four is on the way. ByAron A.3.2K Views
- Original ContentKano's A Voice For The Common Struggle: From "Hoodies All Summer" To "Top Boy"INTERVIEW: Grime legend Kano gets in-depth with HNHH about the direction of "Hoodies All Summer," the success of "Top Boy," U.K.'s drill scene, and more. ByAron A.4.8K Views
- Original ContentTop Boy Soundtrack: A Who's WhoGet familiar with the artists included in the "Top Boy" soundtrack. ByAron A.6.2K Views
- TVDrake's "Top Boy" Soundtrack Tracklist Has ArrivedDrake's "Behind Barz" freestyle will be added as a bonus track.ByAlex Zidel17.7K Views
- TVDrake Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Netflix "Top Boy" Premiere In LondonDrake hits the record carpet with Ashley Walters for the "Top Boy" premiere.ByAron A.5.0K Views