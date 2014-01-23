neon icon
- NewsRiFF RAFF Will Be Your Prom Date For $28,000RiFF RAFF has announced a new service; for $28,000, he'll take you to your prom (if you're over 18).ByTrevor Smith14.7K Views
- NewsRiff Raff "iNTRODUCiNG THE iCON" VideoHNHH premieres RiFF RAFF's newest video, "iNTRODUCiNG THE iCON."ByPatrick Lyons189 Views
- NewsStream RiFF RAFF's "NEON iCON" In Its EntiretyRiFF RAFF provides his debut album, NEON iCON for free stream.ByTrevor Smith13.6K Views
- NewsTiP TOE WiNG iN MY JAWWWDiNZRiff Raff leaks a new "Neon Icon" cut, "TiP TOE WiNG iN MY JAWWWDiNZ."ByRose Lilah292 Views
- NewsRiff Raff Feat. Chance The Rapper "Not Sober Freestyle" VideoRiFF RAFF & Chance The Rapper goof off and spout bars in front of Jody's tour bus.ByPatrick Lyons115 Views
- NewsRiff Raff Feat. Paul Wall & Slim Thug "How To Be The Man (Houston Remix)" VideoWatch the official music video for Riff Raff's "How To Be The Man (Remix)" with Houston natives Paul Wall and Slim Thugga.ByRose Lilah136 Views
- InterviewsChildish Gambino Talks Summer Jam, Collabo With Riff Raff & MoreCheck out HotNewHipHop's interview with Childish Gambino while the rapper was at Summer Jam.ByRose Lilah142 Views
- NewsChildish Gambino Talks About His Collaboration With Riff Raff On "Neon Icon"Childish Gambino talks to HotNewHipHop about "Lava Glaciers" with Riff Raff, his Summer Jam performance, and more.ByRose Lilah22.1K Views
- NewsLava GlaciersTwo of hip-hop's most colorful characters, RiFF RAFF and Childish Gambino, link up for "Lava Glaciers."ByPatrick Lyons365 Views
- NewsKokayneOne of two new "Neon Icon" cuts leaked by Riff Raff today.ByRose Lilah261 Views
- NewsHow To Be The Man (Remix)RiFF RaFF adds Houston's Paul Wall and Slim Thug to his "How To Be The Man" remix.ByRose Lilah284 Views
- News2 Girls 1 PipeRiff Raff lets go a new record from "Neon Icon", "2 Girls 1 Pipe."ByRose Lilah329 Views
- NewsRiFF RAFF Reveals "NEON iCON" TracklistRiFF RAFF has revealed the official tracklist for his debut album, "NEON iCON".ByTrevor Smith20.9K Views
- NewsRiFF RaFF Announces "Neon Icon" Tour DatesRiFF RaFF announces a bunch of new tour dates in conjunction with his "Neon Icon" LP.ByRose Lilah8.5K Views
- NewsRiFF RaFF Announces New Album Release Date For "Neon Icon"RiFF RaFF locks down a new release date for his debut album "Neon Icon."ByRose Lilah13.6K Views
- SongsBunsListen to RiFF RAFF's celebration of "Buns".ByTrevor Smith127 Views
- NewsRiff Raff Announces Release Date For "Neon Icon" [Update: Album Pushed Back]Riff Raff says "The Neon Icon" is dropping on January 28th.ByRose Lilah5.7K Views
- NewsRiff Raff Feat. Andy Milonakis "RiFF RAFF REALM EPiSODE 9" VideoWatch Riff Raff Feat. Andy Milonakis "RiFF RAFF REALM EPiSODE 9" VideoByhnhh153 Views