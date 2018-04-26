national team
- SportsMegan Rapinoe Roasts USWNT Critics For Questioning Celebration: WatchAlex Morgan came under fire for her tea celebration against England.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEngland Reaches World Cup Semi-Finals For First Time In 28 YearsEngland is one step closer to "bringing it home."By Devin Ch
- SportsNeymar's Flopping At World Cup: KFC Commercial Gets In On The Joke"Why make a meal of it for a free kick when you can make a meal of it with a Streetwise 2 for R29.90!"By Devin Ch
- SportsBrazil Top Group E, Will Meet Mexico In World Cup Knockout StageSerbia 0-2 Brazil Final Time. By Devin Ch
- SportsMexico Stuns Reigning FIFA World Cup Champs GermanyMexico make history in Matchday 1 of 3.By Devin Ch
- SportsLandon Donovan Catches Heat From U.S. Soccer For Pro-Mexico World Cup AdsLandon Donovan urges the U.S. soccer establishment to be more progressive.By Devin Ch
- SportsLionel Messi Misses Crucial Penalty, Argentina & Iceland Draw 1-1Lionel Messi's slip-up pales in comparison to rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Week 1 of World Cup.By Devin Ch
- SportsZlatan Ibrahimovic Will Not Represent Sweden At World CupZlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup by Sweden's bench boss.By Devin Ch