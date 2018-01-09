National Championship 2018
- SportsClemson Tigers Sign Dabo Swinney To 10-Year, $93 Million ContractSwinney has won two National titles with the Tigers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTwitter Unsurprised By Villanova’s National Championship VictoryVillanova Wildcats are the 2018 NCAA National Champions. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicQuavo Still Got Stacks After Drake Won Their Friendly Football BetQuavo shows exactly how much change he's got left over. By Matt F
- SportsAlabama's Bo Scarbrough Denies Yelling "F*ck Trump"Tape don't lie, Bo.By Kyle Rooney