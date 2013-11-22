my nigga
- NewsDJ Quik Says YG's Management Failed To Pay Him For Work On "My N*gga" [UPDATE: YG Responds]DJ Quik is lawyering up against YG.By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosYG Feat. Lil Wayne, Rich Homie Quan, Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj "My Nigga (Remix)" BTS VideoWatch YG Feat. Lil Wayne, Rich Homie Quan, Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj "My Nigga (Remix)" BTS VideoBy Rose Lilah
- NewsBTS Photos For YG's "My Nigga (Remix)" Video ShootYG recruits Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Rich Homie Quan to shoot a visual for the "My Nigga (Remix)."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMy Nigga (Freestyle)Crooked I goes in over YG's popular "My Nigga" instrumental.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGame Brings Out YG At Fresh Fest 2013Watch Game Brings Out YG At Fresh Fest 2013By Trevor Smith
- NewsRich Homie Quan Didn't Know He Did A Mixtape With Gucci ManeRich Homie Quan speaks on the success of "My Nigga," his label situation, and his surprise at hearing he had a mixtape with Gucci Mane.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJames Harden Versus YG! "I Am Tour" (Behind-The-Scenes Episode 4)Watch James Harden Versus YG! "I Am Tour" (Behind-The-Scenes Episode 4)By hnhh