#musicmondays
- NewsLil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, & R. Kelly May Be On The New Justin Bieber Track [Update: Actually, It's A Compilation]Justin Bieber has hinted at a crew track featuring Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Diplo & R. Kelly.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJustin Bieber "All That Matters (Teaser)" VideoWatch Justin Bieber "All That Matters (Teaser)" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsAloneA complimentary Bieber track offered to those who pre-order tickets to his upcoming "Believe" movie via Fandango.By hnhh
- NewsPYDBieber recruits King Kellz to throw down on the latest track from his "#MusicMondays" R&B series.By Trevor Smith