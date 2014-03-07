mursday
- NewsMurs & ¡Mayday! Announce "¡MURSDAY!" TourOn the heels of their collaborative "¡MURSDAY!" project, Murs and ¡Mayday! have announced a joint tour.ByPatrick Lyons1369 Views
- News¡Mayday! Feat. Murs "Brand New Get Up" VideoView the latest visuals from Strange Music's ¡MURSDAY!ByLloyd Jaffe127 Views
- Original ContentUnderrated Audio: June 7- June 13HNHH's "Underrated Audio" puts you on not-too-mainstream music you might have missed from the past week.ByRose Lilah94 Views
- NewsMy Own ParadeCheck out a piece of Murs & ¡MAYDAY!'s new album, ¡MURSDAY!.ByLloyd Jaffe333 Views
- Music VideosMurs Feat. ¡MAYDAY! "Here" VideoMurs and ¡MAYDAY! deliver the "Here" visuals.ByTrevor Smith134 Views
- News¡Mayday! Feat. MURS "Serge's Song" VideoStrange Music signees ¡Mayday! & MURS drop off the visuals to "Serge's Song," the latest single off their collaborative LP.ByLloyd Jaffe106 Views
- SongsTabletopsMurs and ¡MAYDAY! join forces to become ¡MURSDAY! for "Tabletops"ByTrevor Smith300 Views
- NewsMurs Announces Upcoming Album, "Mursday"Murs released an inventive video announcing the title for his upcoming Strange Music debut, "Mursday."Byhnhh2.3K Views