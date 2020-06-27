Murder Master Music Show
- MusicBizzy Bone Believes "It Was Bone Verzuz The Entire Rap Industry"The memorable Verzuz between Bone and Three 6 Mafia continues to be discussed as Bizzy and his son Lil Bizzy comment on the performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicFredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death RowFredro Starr reflects on what might have been, recounting the time Suge Knight offered to sign the Onyx rapper to Death Row records. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMC Eiht Doesn't Believe In Age Limits In Hip Hop: "Dudes Don't Like Competition"The rap legend spoke about Hip Hop's tendency to dismiss the older generation of artists when no other genre follows that pattern.By Erika Marie
- MusicMC Eiht Revisits 2Pac's Departure From "Menace II Society"MC Eiht caught up with the Murder Master Music Show to reflect on "Menace II Society," and the creative differences that sparked 2Pac's departure. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeDamion Neville Speaks On Being Acquitted Of Mystikal's Sister's 1994 MurderIn 1994, rapper Mystikal's sister, Michelle Tyler, was viciously murdered. Damion Neville was charged and acquitted, and he's speaking about it candidly for the first time.By Erika Marie