Murder For Hire 2
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: June 8A weekly breakdown of the top-performing hip-hop and r'n'b albums.By Chris Tart
- ReviewsReview: Kevin Gates' "Murder For Hire 2"Kevin Gates delivers his most stylistically consistent tape yet, though "Murder For Hire 2" does lack a bit of excitement.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsGreat ExampleThis track is a "Great Example" of why Kevin Gates is one of the boldest rappers out. By Angus Walker
- NewsListen To Kevin Gates "Murder For Hire 2"Kevin Gates' "Murder For Hire 2" project is now available on iTunes.By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesKevin Gates Announces Release Date For "Murder For Hire 2"Kevin Gates' Murder For Hire 2 arrives this Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesKevin Gates Announces "Murder For Hire 2" MixtapeKevin Gates is prepping the sequel to last year's "Murder For Hire" mixtape with DJ Holiday.By Kevin Goddard