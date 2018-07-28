murals
- MusicEminem Mural Defaced In Detroit, Artist Calls Tagging "Disrespectful"The artist who painted Em's portrait is also responsible for King Von's mural in Chicago.By Erika Marie
- GramKing Von's O Block Mural May Be Taken Down After Police Allegedly ComplainAuthorities have reportedly approached the artists responsible for the mural and said they want it removed.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsWoman Detained For Defacing Black Lives Matter Murals Across New YorkA woman in New York has been detained for defacing a number of Black Lives Matter murals across the city.By Cole Blake
- SportsKawhi Leonard "Championship Mural" Crops Up In Los Angeles Ahead Of Free AgencyLakers fans are painting murals of Kawhi Leonard clutching the NBA Championship in purple & gold.By Devin Ch
- MusicMuralist Creates Incredible "Nipsey Hussle Memorial Basketball Court" In South L.A.The court will open this weekend.By Erika Marie
- MusicXXXTentacion Murals Have Sprung Up Across The GlobeXXXTentacion fans continue to keep his legacy alive across the globe. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsLaVar Ball To Launch "Baby Baller Brand" For ToddlersThe proud grandpapa is overseeing the family business.By Devin Ch